Swiss National Bank Buys 28,200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Union Pacific worth $571,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

