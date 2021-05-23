Swiss National Bank Has $484.43 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $484,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. 2,479,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.