Swiss National Bank Buys 50,700 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $400,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,216,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,118,000 after buying an additional 248,693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 47,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 2,449,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

