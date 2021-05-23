Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $367,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,888. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,377.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,207.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

