Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,340,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £20.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.65.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

