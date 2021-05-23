1,850,000 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Bought by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,524,000. EHang accounts for about 8.9% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 3.38% of EHang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EH stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,590. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

