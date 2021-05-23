Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 283,742 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.