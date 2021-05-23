Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 326,131 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.