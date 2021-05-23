Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.86

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and traded as high as $84.86. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 716 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

