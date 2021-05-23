Peony (PNY) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $913,769.55 and $3,324.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002426 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,538,498 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

