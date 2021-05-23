$0.17 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 1,361,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,269. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

