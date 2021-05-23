NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGMS. Truist upped their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

