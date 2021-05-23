Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 195,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. 471,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,587. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

