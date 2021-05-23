Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.