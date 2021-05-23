Cqs Us LLC Sells 13,063 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cqs Us LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.88. The company had a trading volume of 926,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,405. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

