Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. 409,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.