Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.18

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $274.14 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 59.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00728470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00074245 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

