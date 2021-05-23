Diligence Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $20,361.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diligence has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007681 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

