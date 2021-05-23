American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 1,037,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,081. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

