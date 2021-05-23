Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.38 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,737,635. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

