Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVR were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR traded down $67.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,655.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,926.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,479.85. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.