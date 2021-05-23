Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,145 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,754,590 shares of company stock valued at $841,136,719. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

