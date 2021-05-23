Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.73. 719,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,165. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

