General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

