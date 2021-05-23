USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 1,011 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 412,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,973. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

