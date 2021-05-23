Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,321. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -577.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.41 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

