Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,150 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.