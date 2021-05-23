Rhumbline Advisers Has $56.82 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $56,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,046. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

