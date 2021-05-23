Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.