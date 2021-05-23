Rhumbline Advisers Sells 134,636 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 134,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $76,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,823,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

