Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. 6,632,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,054. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

