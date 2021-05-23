Clarus Group Inc. Invests $411,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. 1,834,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

