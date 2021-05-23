Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,864,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

