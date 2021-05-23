IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 416,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

