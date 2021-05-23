USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $105,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 3,411,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,419. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,643.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

