USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after buying an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,040,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 360,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,904. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

