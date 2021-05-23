Allred Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

