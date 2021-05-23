Simmons Bank Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. 292,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,996. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

