3,213 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.