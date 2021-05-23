Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,905. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.