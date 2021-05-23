Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 15,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,248. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.