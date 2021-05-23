IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 458,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,533,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 231,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,884. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

