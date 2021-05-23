IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

