L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

