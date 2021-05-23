Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,841 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,745. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.