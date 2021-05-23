Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 50,664 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 11,087,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,272,027. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

