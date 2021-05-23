First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 70.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

