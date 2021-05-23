Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,087 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

