Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

