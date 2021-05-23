Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,147 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

